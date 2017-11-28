Mazda MX-5

car description

Mazda MX5 Euphonic 1.6 2004 PlateMOT 19 June 2018Euphonic Convertible Model in Titanium Metallic grey.Fitted with a Phillips Radio and six disc CD Changer in boot (although needs cartridge).2 x Keys with Remote boot opener/car locking system.Full Leather interior with heated seats, electric windows etc all in excellent conditionHood in excellent condition, fully operational and has been rewaterproofed 6 months ago.Replaced Rear Silencer, new leather steering wheel cover. Always garaged, has had 2 former keepers. Excellent condition & ultra reliable - wheels could do with a refurb & small chip in front fender from item dropping in garage. History for work previous owner had carried out - Front brake calipers, oil filters, replace water pump, cam belts and all auxilary belts etc in May 2017.An absolute beauty of a car and at a bargain price!(More pictures to come)