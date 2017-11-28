Mazda MX-5 2.0i Kendo 2drBluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 7 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Chrome door handles, Chrome front fog light surround, Chrome grille surround, Chrome mesh grille, Chromed headlamps, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Green tinted windscreen, Mica paint, Power retractable roof, Alloy pedals, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest,, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017