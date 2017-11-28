loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:2.0 Sport Nav + S/pack ,Derivative:Sport Nav ,Variant: 2.0 Sport Nav + S/pack Mazda MX-5 2.0 Sport Nav 2dr

Accessories

7" touchscreen with multimedia commander, Cruise control + speed limiter, Engine start/stop button, Hill hold assist, Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Remote boot release, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 9 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/iPod connection, Adaptive front lighting system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlamp levelling, Body colour bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Coming/leaving home lighting function, Dual exhaust pipes, Dusk sensitive headlamps, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, LED Headlights, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, Rain sensing front wipers, 12V socket, Body coloured inner door trims, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front seats, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever, Leather steering wheel, Lockable rear storage box, Sports seats, Tilt/slide reclining front seats, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Smart keyless entry, Superlocking, Limited slip differential, Sports suspension, Black vinyl leather dashboard panel, 17" Bright alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413268
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    WG16AHK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    14345 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    2
£16,780

Deanegate Avenue,Taunton,
TA1 2UH
United Kingdom

