Mazda MX-5

Map

car description

Variant name:I ROADSTER SPORT TECH ,Derivative:MK3 (FL1) (NC) ,Variant: 2.0i Sport Tech

Accessories

Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Alloy Wheels (16in),Cruise Control,Immobiliser,Central Door Locking (Remote),Trip Computer,Air Bag Passenger,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Deadlocks,Electric Windows (Front),Gear Knob Leather,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD),Mirrors External (Electric/Heated),Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger),Speakers (Six),Steering Wheel Leather,Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Gears/Cruise Control),Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Third Brake Light,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413209
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    SM10RXT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2010
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£9,995

Ladysmill,Falkirk,Grangemouth Road
FK29AU
United Kingdom

