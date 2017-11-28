Mazda MX-5

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:I SPORT TECH ,Derivative:MK3 (FL1) (NC) ,Variant: 2.0 Sport Tech 2dr

Metallic Metropolitan Grey, Well cared for and superbly maintained, Next MOT due 09/01/2018, Last serviced on 09/01/2017 at 44,082 miles, Full service history, Grey Full leather interior, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (16in), Alarm, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alloy wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Remote central locking, Height adjustable drivers seat, Electric door mirrors, Power-Assisted Steering, Steering Wheel Leather. 2 seats, The Portfield Part Exchange Centre is part of the trusted Portfield Group based in Sussex, £7,495 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    410581
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    EX59ZBE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    46900 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2009
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£7,495

Shripney Road,Bognor Regis,
PO22 9NG
United Kingdom

