Variant name:2dr Cvtbl 1.8 Se ,Derivative:SE ,Variant: 2dr Cvtbl 1.8 Se Mazda MX-5 1.8i SE 2dr [17inch Alloy]
Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Single play CD/Radio, Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body coloured door mirrors, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Green tinted windscreen, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cloth upholstery, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Front tunnel storage net, Height adjustable front seats, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Lockable glovebox, Silver interior door handles, Sports seats, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking, Amber/red dashboard, Silver dash trim, Silver finish meter rings, 17" alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit
Deanegate Avenue,Taunton,
TA1 2UH
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017