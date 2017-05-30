loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

car description

Full Leather, Heated Seats, BOSE Premium Audio, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Electric retractable hard top, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Height Adjustable Seat, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Remote Central Locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Alloy wheels, Full service history Fantastic Condition And Drives Superbly. Full Service History With 5 Services Recorded. Brand New MOT With No Advisories. Includes 6 Months Unlimited Mileage RAC Platinium Warranty, Extendable To 24 Months. HPI Clear, With Certificate. Ring To Arrange A Test Drive. Part Exchange Welcome. Open 7 days a week. All Major Credit/Debit Cards Accepted.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408850
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
£9,490

20 Carlton Terrace
Portslade, East Sussex
United Kingdom

