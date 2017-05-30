Variant name:2dr Cvtbl 1.8 ,Variant: 2dr Cvtbl 1.8 Mazda MX-5 1.8i 2dr
Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Water temperature gauge, 4 speakers, Single play CD/Radio, Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Day/night rear view mirror, Electric windows with one touch open, Electrically heated door mirrors, Green tinted windscreen, Halogen headlamps with levelling, High mounted rear brake light, Vinyl soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, Centre console storage box, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Lockable glovebox, PVC Handbrake lever, Silver interior door handles, Sports seats, Urethane gear knob, Urethane steering wheel, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking, Amber/red dashboard, Piano black instrument panel, Silver finish meter rings, 16" steel wheels, Puncture repair kit (ilo spare wheel)
Deanegate Avenue,Taunton,
TA1 2UH
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
May 30, 2017