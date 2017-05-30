Variant name:Mx-5 Convertible SE-L ,Derivative:SE-L ,Variant: 2.0 SE-L 2dr Mazda MX-5 2.0 SE-L 2dr
7" touchscreen with multimedia commander, Cruise control, Engine start/stop button, Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/iPod connection, Automatic headlamp levelling, Body colour bumpers, Coming/leaving home lighting function, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front intermittent wipers, LED daytime running lights, Piano black door mirrors, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, 12V socket, Black cloth trim with red stitching, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Height adjustable front seats, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever, Leather steering wheel, Lockable rear storage box, Sports seats, Tilt/slide reclining front seats, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking, Limited slip differential, 17" Gunmetal alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit
8 Imperial Way,Croydon,
CR0 4RR
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
May 30, 2017