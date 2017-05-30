Variant name:2.0 Launch Edition 2dr ,Derivative:Launch Edition ,Variant: 2.0 Launch Edition 2dr Mazda MX-5 2.0 Launch Edition 2dr
7" touchscreen with multimedia commander, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross Traffic Alert, Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Engine start/stop button, Hill hold assist, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Remote boot release, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 9 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/iPod connection, Adaptive front lighting system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlamp levelling, Black rear spoiler, Body colour bumpers, Coming/leaving home lighting function, Dual exhaust pipes, Dusk sensitive headlamps, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Electrically operated retractable twin tone hard top, High beam assist, LED daytime running lights, LED Headlights, Piano black door mirrors, Rain sensing front wipers, Special Metallic paint, 12V socket, Body coloured inner door trims, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front seats, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever, Leather steering wheel, Lockable rear storage box, Recaro alcantara/leather upholstery, Strut brace, Tilt/slide reclining front seats, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitor, Deadlock, Remote central door locking, Smart keyless entry, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, Limited slip differential, Sports suspension, Alcantara dashboard inserts, 17" BBS alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit
Highlands Road,Solihull,
B90 4NU
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
May 30, 2017