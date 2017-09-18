loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£5,400
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:SPORT ,Derivative:MK3 (NC) ,Variant: 2.0 Sport

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Upholstery Leather,Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Traction Control System,Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger),Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Central Door Locking (Remote),Head Restraints (Front),Air Bag Passenger,Air Bag Side (Driver/Passenger),Alloy Wheels (17in),Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Clock (Digital),Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Cup Holder,Deadlocks,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Electronic Stability Programme,Gear Knob Leather,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD),Mirrors External (Electric/Heated),Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger),Side Protection Mouldings,Spare Wheel,Speakers (Six),Steering Wheel Leather,Third Brake Light,Transmission/Chassis,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330566
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    KM07AKU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    55888 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2007
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

824-828 Stratford Road,Solihull,
B90 4BQ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed