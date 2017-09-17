loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£14,495
Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Full Leather, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Premium Cloth soft top, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 17'' Alloys

  • Ad ID
    330091
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    11353 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
Mazda House

United Kingdom

