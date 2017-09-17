car description

Air Conditioning, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio AZ Autos present for sale a rather special looking Mazda MX-5. What is really special about this little roadster is the impeccable service history. Throughout its life it has been service by a Mazda main dealer year on year (see photos of digital service history. It was serviced by Mazda at 8k, 15k, 23k, 27k, 40k, 58k, 60k, 61k and 63k. The original owner also upgraded the Alloy Wheels with Mazda to the 18'' options which are complimented by the original Mazda body styling, a truly spectacular looking car. This goes down as one of Jeremy Clackson''s 5-star cars and ''the only reason I''m giving it five stars is because I can''t give it 14!''You can also reserve this car for 48 hours with a £150 refundable deposit. Good Credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We work with lenders to get you the best rates. Click to our website and apply for finance with a decision within 60 seconds. Only RAC Approved Dealers offer RAC BuySure; a guarantee that all of our vehicles have been prepared to the RAC 82 point Approved Preparation Standard and come with: A Car Data Check, a minimum 3 months RAC Warranty, 12 months RAC Breakdown Cover and RAC Accident Care. Buy from us with confidence. Please check our website for Warranty options and why not try our Part Exchange Valuation tool?