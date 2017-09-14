loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£2,975
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, Twin Air Bags, CD Player, Radio, Heated Glass Rear Screen, Alloy wheels Mazda MX5 1.6i, 2 owners from new, 50,083 miles.Finished in Grace Green with cloth trim. Features include power steering, twin air bags, soft top with heated glass rear screen and alloy wheels.Cambelt changed in 2013 at 40,000 miles., *** HPI Checked-Comprehensive Warranty Included-Finance available-Part exchange welcome- similar vehicles always required, immediate cash settlement-see website at www.sportingcarsussex.co.uk for more stock***

Accessories

Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, Twin Air Bags, CD Player, Radio, Heated Glass Rear Screen, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324500
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    50083 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
Email Dealer >>

Viewing by Appointment Only
Peacehaven, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed