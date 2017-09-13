loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£6,975
car description

Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Head Restraints, CD Player, 15'' Dakar alloy wheels., Grey leather seats., Burr walnut centre console, 15'' Alloys 1 owner from new,34600 miles, Limited edition Mazda MX5 1.8i Dakar finished in Twilight Blue with grey leather seats piped in blue.No 341 of 400. Features include a burr walnut centre console, chrome scuff plates, a chrome cockpit brace, 15'' Dakar alloy wheels, grey Dakar mats and a leather Momo steering wheel., *** HPI Checked-Comprehensive Warranty Included-Finance available-Part exchange welcome- similar vehicles always required, immediate cash settlement-see website at www.sportingcarsussex.co.uk for more stock***

Accessories

Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Head Restraints, CD Player, 15'' Dakar alloy wheels., Grey leather seats., Burr walnut centre console, 15'' Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324263
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    34600 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Engine Size
    1840
Viewing by Appointment Only
Peacehaven, East Sussex
United Kingdom

