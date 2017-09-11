loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£4,680
ONLY 88K,SERVICE HISTORY,FINISHED IN METALLIC SILVER,FITTED WITH AIRCON,FULL LEATHER WITH HEATED SEATS,REMOTE LOCKING,ELECTRIC WINDOWS/MIRRORS,ALLOY WHEELS,CD RADIO

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Air Bag, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Heated Seats

  • Ad ID
    317969
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Engine Size
    1798
Water Lane
Surrey
United Kingdom

