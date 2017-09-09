Mazda MX-5

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Heated Seats, Bose, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, Service history MX-5 in excellent condition, lots of Mazda main dealer history and lovely spec. Responsive 2.0 petrol engine and rear wheel drive make for very fun motoring. Convertible soft top but with heated glass rear window for all year round driving. Full leather with heated seats and uprated BOSE stereo give the car a premium feel.
Leiston Road
Saxmundham, Suffolk
United Kingdom
