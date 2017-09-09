loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£5,495
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Heated Seats, Bose, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, Service history MX-5 in excellent condition, lots of Mazda main dealer history and lovely spec. Responsive 2.0 petrol engine and rear wheel drive make for very fun motoring. Convertible soft top but with heated glass rear window for all year round driving. Full leather with heated seats and uprated BOSE stereo give the car a premium feel.

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Heated Seats, Bose, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, Service history

  • Ad ID
    317449
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    52000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
Leiston Road
Saxmundham, Suffolk
United Kingdom

