Mazda MX-5

£6,499
Variant name:I ,Derivative:MK3 (NC) ,Variant: I 2.0i Single play CD/Radio,Antenna,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Day/night rear view mirror,Electric windows with one touch open,Electrically heated door mirrors,Green tinted windscreen,Halogen headlamps with levelling,High mounted rear brake light,Vinyl soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover,Centre console storage box,Cloth upholstery,Cupholders,Door pockets,Drivers footrest,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front seatback pocket,Interior light,ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance,Silver interior door handles,Sports seats,Urethane gear knob,Urethane steering wheel,ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution,DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control,Dual front airbags, Passenger airbag deactivation system,Side airbags,Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors,Alarm with interior movement sensor,Immobiliser,Remote central door locking,Superlocking,Amber/red dashboard,Piano black instrument panel,Silver finish meter rings,

  • Ad ID
    310454
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    PJ58CBY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    53275 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2009
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Worcester Road,Kidderminster,
DY10 1JB,
United Kingdom

