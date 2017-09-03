loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£13,000
car description

Variant name:2.0i Sport Tech ,Derivative:MK3 (FL1) (NC) ,Variant: I ROADSTER SPORT TECH

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,17In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Electronic Stability Programme,Trip Computer,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Front Seats Sports,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,Limited Slip Differential,Radio/CD/MP3,Seven Speakers,Sport Chassis,Tyre Repair Kit,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310087
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    LG14UMF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    34614 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
The Honda Centre,Milton Keynes,Grey Friars Court
MK10 0BN,
United Kingdom

