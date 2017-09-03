Mazda MX-5

Variant name:2.0i Sport Tech ,Derivative:MK3 (FL1) (NC) ,Variant: I ROADSTER SPORT TECH
Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,17In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Electronic Stability Programme,Trip Computer,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Front Seats Sports,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,Limited Slip Differential,Radio/CD/MP3,Seven Speakers,Sport Chassis,Tyre Repair Kit,Cloth interior
The Honda Centre,Milton Keynes,Grey Friars Court
MK10 0BN,
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...