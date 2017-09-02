loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£4,750
Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Full Leather, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, Heated Seats, Remote Central Locking, Alarm, Front Fog Lamps, Radio, Bluetooth, Alloy wheels

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309874
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    96000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
137 Newton Road
Torquay, Devon
United Kingdom

