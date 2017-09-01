Mazda MX-5

Sat Nav with Integrated Bluetooth, Electric Folding Hardtop, Climate A/C, 6 Speed Gearbox, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lamps, 17'' Graphite Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Multiple Airbags, Limited Slip Diff, Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Traction Control & Dynamic Stability Control, Remote Central Locking, Alarm & Immobiliser
Sat Nav with Integrated Bluetooth, Electric Folding Hardtop, Climate A/C, 6 Speed Gearbox, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lamps, 17'' Graphite Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Multiple Airbags, Limited Slip Diff, Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Traction Control & Dynamic Stability Control, Remote Central Locking, Alarm & Immobiliser
Worthing Road
Horsham, West Sussex
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...