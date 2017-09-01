loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£13,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Sat Nav with Integrated Bluetooth, Electric Folding Hardtop, Climate A/C, 6 Speed Gearbox, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lamps, 17'' Graphite Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Multiple Airbags, Limited Slip Diff, Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Traction Control & Dynamic Stability Control, Remote Central Locking, Alarm & Immobiliser

Accessories

Sat Nav with Integrated Bluetooth, Electric Folding Hardtop, Climate A/C, 6 Speed Gearbox, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lamps, 17'' Graphite Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Multiple Airbags, Limited Slip Diff, Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Traction Control & Dynamic Stability Control, Remote Central Locking, Alarm & Immobiliser

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309528
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    26625 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
Email Dealer >>

Worthing Road
Horsham, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed