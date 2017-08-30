loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£3,975
Head Restraints, Power Steering, ABS, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels Rare Mazda MX5 1.6 SE Mk1 finished in black with tan leather and alloy wheels, one of the earliest MX5's to be fitted with ABS.UK car that's been living in Southern Ireland for the last 4 years, shortly to have its original UK registration number reinstated., *** HPI Checked-Comprehensive Warranty Included-Finance available-Part exchange welcome- similar vehicles always required, immediate cash settlement-see website at www.sportingcarsussex.co.uk for more stock***

Head Restraints, Power Steering, ABS, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    308792
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1597
Viewing by Appointment Only
Peacehaven, East Sussex
United Kingdom

