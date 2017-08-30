loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£6,975
Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Electric Aerial, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, 16'' MX5 Sport alloys., 6 Speed gearbox, Heated black leather seats, Luxury cloth soft top with heated glass screen, Limited slip differential 1 owner since 4 months old.only 11000 miles from new. Unique, condition comparable with a well cared for 1 year old car. Top of the range Mazda MX5 1.8i Sport fully equipped with a 6 speed gearbox, heated leather seats,luxury cloth soft top with heated rear window and unmarked !6'' MX5 Sport alloy wheels. just arrived, photos to follow., *** HPI Checked-Comprehensive Warranty Included-Finance available-Part exchange welcome- similar vehicles always required, immediate cash settlement-see website at www.sportingcarsussex.co.uk for more stock***

  • Ad ID
    308791
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    11000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1839
Viewing by Appointment Only
Peacehaven, East Sussex
United Kingdom

