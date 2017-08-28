loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£9,490
car description

Variant name:Convertible Special Edition Kendo ,Derivative:Kendo ,Variant: 1.8i Kendo 2dr Mazda MX-5 1.8i Kendo 2dr

Accessories

Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Single play CD/Radio, Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Chrome front fog light surround, Chrome grille surround, Chromed headlamps, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Green tinted windscreen, Mica paint, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, Alloy pedals, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Floor mats with coloured piping, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Front tunnel storage net, Height adjustable front seats, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Lockable glovebox, Silver interior door handles, Silver style bar trim, Sports seats, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking, Stone interior trim, 17" alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308432
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    YT61CCD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2011
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
405-431 Penistone Road ,Sheffield ,
S6 2FL,
United Kingdom

