Mazda MX-5

£17,970
Variant name:ICON ,Derivative:MK4 (ND) ,Variant: ICON

7" touchscreen with multimedia commander,Cruise control + speed limiter,Engine start/stop button,Hill hold assist,Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls,PAS,Rear parking sensor,Remote boot release,Satellite navigation system,Trip computer,Water temperature gauge,6 speakers,Auxiliary input socket,DAB Digital radio,MP3 compatible radio/single CD player,USB/iPod connection,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp levelling,Automatic lights and wipers,Body colour bumpers,Coming/leaving home lighting function,Dual exhaust pipes,Dusk sensitive headlamps,Electric front windows/one touch facility,Electrically heated door mirrors,Front intermittent wipers,LED daytime running lights,Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover,Rain sensing front wipers,Red door mirrors,Red front airdam skirt,Red rear spoiler,Red side decal graphics,12V socket,Body coloured inner door trims,Centre console storage box,Climate control air conditioning,Cupholders,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Height adjustable front seats,ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance,Leather gear knob,Leather handbrake lever,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Lockable rear storage box,Sports seats,Tilt/slide reclining front seats,Unique floor mats,Windblocker,3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners,ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution,DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control,Dual front airbags,Fasten seatbelt reminder,Passenger airbag deactivation system,Side airbags,Tyre pressure monitor,Alarm with interior movement sensor,Immobiliser,Remote central door locking,Remote keyless entry,Superlocking,16" Gunmetal alloy wheels,Tyre puncture repair kit

  • Ad ID
    308275
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    OY66NUU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    1366 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.5
234 Botley Road,Oxford,
OX2 0HP,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
