Mazda MX-5

£16,480
Alpine satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, DVD System, Single play CD/Radio, Antenna, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Bright silver door mirrors, Chrome door handles, Chrome front fog light surround, Chrome grille surround, Chrome headlight surround, Chrome mesh grille, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Green tinted windscreen, Power retractable roof, Alloy pedals, Centre console storage box, Climate co, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

  • Ad ID
    307329
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    16000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1800
Norton Way North
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

