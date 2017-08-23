Variant name:Roadster Coupe ,Variant: 1.8i [Option Pack] 2dr Mazda MX-5 1.8i [Option Pack] 2dr
Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, iPod connection, Single play CD/Radio, Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Day/night rear view mirror, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Green tinted windscreen, Halogen headlamps with levelling, High mounted rear brake light, Power retractable roof, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Front tunnel storage net, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Lockable glovebox, Silver interior door handles, Sports seats, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking, Amber/red dashboard, Piano black instrument panel, Silver finish meter rings, 16" alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit
