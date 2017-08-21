loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£5,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Climate Control, Electric Windows, Bluetooth, Remote Central Locking, Multiple Airbags, Traction Control, CD Player, ABS, Electric Mirrors, Anti-Theft System, Alloy wheels

Accessories

Climate Control, Electric Windows, Bluetooth, Remote Central Locking, Multiple Airbags, Traction Control, CD Player, ABS, Electric Mirrors, Anti-Theft System, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305912
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
Email Dealer >>

137 Newton Road
Torquay, Devon
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed