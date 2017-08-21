Mazda MX-5

Climate Control, Electric Windows, Bluetooth, Remote Central Locking, Multiple Airbags, Traction Control, CD Player, ABS, Electric Mirrors, Anti-Theft System, Alloy wheels
Climate Control, Electric Windows, Bluetooth, Remote Central Locking, Multiple Airbags, Traction Control, CD Player, ABS, Electric Mirrors, Anti-Theft System, Alloy wheels
137 Newton Road
Torquay, Devon
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...