loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£11,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Roadster Coupe Sport Tech ,Derivative:Sport Tech ,Variant: 2.0i Sport Tech 2dr Mazda MX-5 2.0i Sport Tech 2dr

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 7 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Chrome door handles, Chrome grille surround, Chrome mesh grille, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Green tinted windscreen, Power retractable roof, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Front tunnel storage net, Height adjustable front seats, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob with silver insert, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Lockable glovebox, Silver interior door handles, Sports seats, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking, Limited slip differential, Sports suspension, Amber/red dashboard, Silver dash trim, Silver finish meter rings, 17" alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305742
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    BK12FWP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    41803 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

699 Newmarket Road,Cambridge,
CB5 8SQ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed