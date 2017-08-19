Variant name:Mx-5 Convertible SE ,Derivative:SE ,Variant: 1.5 SE 2dr Mazda MX-5 1.5 SE 2dr
Engine start/stop button, Hill hold assist, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 4 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel audio controls, USB/iPod connection, Automatic headlamp levelling, Body colour bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Coming/leaving home lighting function, Daytime running lights, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front intermittent wipers, LED Headlights, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, 12V socket, Air conditioning, Centre console storage box, Cloth upholstery, Cupholders, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Height adjustable front seats, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever, Leather steering wheel, Lockable rear storage box, Sports seats, Tilt/slide reclining front seats, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Remote keyless entry, Superlocking, 16" silver alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit
334 Tandragee Road,Portadown,
BT62 3RB,
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...