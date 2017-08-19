loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£14,995
car description

Variant name:Mx-5 Convertible SE ,Derivative:SE ,Variant: 1.5 SE 2dr Mazda MX-5 1.5 SE 2dr

Accessories

Engine start/stop button, Hill hold assist, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 4 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel audio controls, USB/iPod connection, Automatic headlamp levelling, Body colour bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Coming/leaving home lighting function, Daytime running lights, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front intermittent wipers, LED Headlights, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, 12V socket, Air conditioning, Centre console storage box, Cloth upholstery, Cupholders, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Height adjustable front seats, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever, Leather steering wheel, Lockable rear storage box, Sports seats, Tilt/slide reclining front seats, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Remote keyless entry, Superlocking, 16" silver alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305509
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    YJZ4382
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8315 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.5
334 Tandragee Road,Portadown,
BT62 3RB,
United Kingdom

