Mazda MX-5

£13,499
Variant name:SE-L NAV ,Derivative:MK4 (ND) ,Variant: 1.5 SE-L 2dr

Silver, 2 owners, 7in Colour Touch-Screen, Cruise Control & Adjustable Speed Limiter, Automatic Climate Control, DAB Radio, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), 16in Alloy Wheels Silver with 195/50 R16, AM/FM Radio/Single CD/ MP3 Audio System with Auxiliary (AUX) Input Jack, iPod Connectivity, Electric Windows with One-Touch Auto Down, Alarm (Thatcham Category 1). By One Owner + Supplier, £13,499

  • Ad ID
    305269
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    PL15WFK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2015
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.5
Unit 9,Bamber Bridge,Old Mill Industrial Estate
PR5 6SY,
United Kingdom

