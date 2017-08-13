loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£4,475
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Tan leather seats, Tan soft top with heated rear window, Alloy wheels Mazda 1.8 VS auto Roadster,high specification including, tan leather seats,air conditioning,tan soft top with heated glass rear screen, electric windows and mirrors, alloy wheels, ABS and twin air bags. Really good condition throughout., *** HPI Checked-Comprehensive Warranty Included-Finance available-Part exchange welcome- similar vehicles always required, immediate cash settlement-see website at www.sportingcarsussex.co.uk for more stock***

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Tan leather seats, Tan soft top with heated rear window, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303970
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    58500 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1839
Email Dealer >>

Viewing by Appointment Only
Peacehaven, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed