Variant name:Roadster Coupe Special Eds 25th Anniversary Limited Edition ,Derivative:25th Anniversary Limited Edition ,Variant: 2.0i 25th Anniversary 2dr Mazda MX-5 2.0i 25th Anniversary 2dr
Alpine satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, DVD System, Single play CD/Radio, Antenna, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Brilliant black A pillars, Brilliant black door mirrors, Chrome door handles, Chrome grille surround, Chrome mesh grille, Chrome muffler extension, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Green tinted windscreen, Metallic paint, Power retractable roof, Rear diffuser, Alloy pedals, Black style bar trim, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Front tunnel storage net, Height adjustable front seats, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Lockable glovebox, Silver interior door handles, Sports seats, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking, Limited slip differential, Sports suspension, Contrast stitching, Dark red interior trim, Silver finish meter rings, 17" dark gun metal alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit
Quarry Lane,Chichester,
PO19 8NX,
United Kingdom
