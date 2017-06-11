loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£2,995
car description

Full Leather, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Multiple Airbags, Air Bag, ABS, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Alloys, Heated Rear Window, Tinted Glass

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282990
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1597
Town Hill
West Malling, Kent
United Kingdom

