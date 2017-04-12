loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£11,999
Climate Control, iPod Connectivity, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Retractable Headrests, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 16'' Alloys Ultra low mileage example only 11,000 Summers here get behind the wheel and enjoy.

  • Ad ID
    258660
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
Purley, Surrey
United Kingdom

