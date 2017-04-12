Mazda MX-5

car description

Black Miyako Embossed Leather with Red Stitching, Brushed Aluminium Roll Bar Covers, Climate Control, Front Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Leather Gear Knob, Leather Sports Steering Wheel, Miyako Carpet Mats, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, Stainless Steel MX-5 Kick Plates, Wind deflector, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Steering Column, Anti-Theft System, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, iPod Connection, Metallic Paintwork, Multiple Airbags, Passenger Airbag with De-Activation Switch, Remote Central Locking, Spare Keys, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Storage Compartments, Trip Computer, Excellent Condition, Full Service History, New MOT, HPI Clear, Part Exchange Welcome, Nationwide Parts & Labour Warranty LOW MILEAGE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2 OWNERS. This much sought after MX-5 Miyako is 1 of only 500 limited edition models supplied to the UK and is in excellent condition throughout. As well as having a lovely low mileage it also benefits from having a fully documented service history (Last Serviced at 21,665 Miles) together with a new MOT. For your peace of mind all our vehicles receive a comprehensive multi-point inspection and are serviced/MOT'd where required. Call now on 01268 777444 or 07850 080505 to arrange a viewing & test drive Available 8am - 9pm