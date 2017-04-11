loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

Mazda MX-5 2.0i Sport Tech 2dr
Variant name: 2dr Cvtbl 2.0 160ps Sport
Derivative: Sport Tech
Variant: 2dr Cvtbl 2.0 160ps Sport

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 7 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Antenna, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Chrome door handles, Chrome grille surround, Chrome mesh grille, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Green tinted windscreen, Power retractable roof, Alloy pedals, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Front tunnel storage net, Height adjustable front seats, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob with silver insert, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Lockable glovebox, Silver interior door handles, Sports seats, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking, Limited slip differential, Sports suspension, Amber/red dashboard, Silver dash trim, Silver finish meter rings, 17" alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit

  • Ad ID
    258320
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WF13LDC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    12170 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2013
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Deanegate Avenue,Taunton,
TA1 2UH,
United Kingdom

