loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£2,795
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Full Leather, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Air Bag, Colour Coded Body, Front Centre Armrest, Alloy wheels, Service history SPECIAL EDITION

Accessories

Full Leather, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Air Bag, Colour Coded Body, Front Centre Armrest, Alloy wheels, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258153
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1839
Email Dealer >>

94 London Road
Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed