Mazda MX-5

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Sanyo TomTom satellite navigation, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Single play CD/Radio, USB connection, Antenna, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Chrome door handles, Chrome grille surround, Chrome mesh grille, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Green tinted windscreen, Power retractable roof, Alloy pedals, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Door pockets
Victoria Road
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom
