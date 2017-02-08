loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£11,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Black Electric Folding Hardtop, Climate A/C, Leather Heated Seats, Cruise Control, 17'' Gunmetal Alloys, BOSE HIFI inc 6 Disc C/D, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, 6 Speed Gearbox, Multiple Airbags, Traction & Stability Control, Limited Slip Diff

Accessories

Black Electric Folding Hardtop, Climate A/C, Leather Heated Seats, Cruise Control, 17'' Gunmetal Alloys, BOSE HIFI inc 6 Disc C/D, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, 6 Speed Gearbox, Multiple Airbags, Traction & Stability Control, Limited Slip Diff

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235694
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    33720 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
Email Dealer >>

Worthing Road
Horsham, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed