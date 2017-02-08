loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£10,750
Colour SatNav, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Full Leather, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Alarm, Front Fog Lamps, Remote Central Locking, Multiple Airbags, USB Connectivity, Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    235662
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
137 Newton Road
Torquay, Devon
United Kingdom

