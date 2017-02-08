loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£3,195
car description

1/2 Alcantara Upholstery, Rear Parking Sensors, Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Electric Aerial, ABS, Air Bag, Service history

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235660
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1839
20 Bow Road
Maidstone, Kent
United Kingdom

