Mazda MX-5

This vehicle is located at Northwood Mazda/Kia, Please call us on 01983 293333/01983 296031, Registration: VO06GVT, Body Type: Convertible, Doors: 2, Gearbox: Manual, Registered: 2006, Fuel Type: Petrol, Mileage: 94057 miles, Engine Size: 1798 cc, Colour: Galaxy Grey, Interior: Black Cloth, Price: £4,499, Get an Insurance Quote
341-351 Newport Road
United Kingdom
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...
Trawl the classifieds for a noughties four-seat coupe, and it’s likely t...