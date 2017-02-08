loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£4,499
Variant name:I ,Derivative:MK3 (NC) ,Variant: 1.8 I 2 DR CONVERTIBLE, CD PLAYER THIS CAR HAS BEEN HAND PICKED BY STEBBINGS, FULLY VALETED TO THE HIGHEST STANDARD! IT COMES SUPPLIED WITH UPTO DATE SERVICE HISTORY , HPI CHECKED AND CLEAR. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW OVER 500 MORE VEHICLES! LOW RATE FINANCE AND PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained, however, errors may occur. Do not rely entirely on this information but confirm with us about items which may affect your decision to purchase.

Digital clock,Fuel filler release,Headlamp on reminder,Oil pressure gauge,PAS,Remote boot release,Water temperature gauge,4 speakers,Single play CD/Radio,Antenna,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Day/night rear view mirror,Electric windows with one touch open,Electrically heated door mirrors,Green tinted windscreen,Halogen headlamps with levelling,High mounted rear brake light,Vinyl soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover,Centre console storage box,Cloth upholstery,Cupholders,Door pockets,Drivers footrest,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front seatback pocket,Interior light,ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance,Lockable glovebox,PVC Handbrake lever,Silver interior door handles,Sports seats,Urethane gear knob,Urethane steering wheel,Windblocker,3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners,ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution,Dual front airbags,Fasten seatbelt reminder,Front seatbelt force limiters,Passenger airbag deactivation system,Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors,Alarm with interior movement sensor,Immobiliser,Remote central door locking,Superlocking,Amber/red dashboard,Piano black instrument panel,Silver finish meter rings,16" steel wheels,Puncture repair kit (ilo spare wheel)

  • Ad ID
    235637
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    LR08UBK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    59083 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2008
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Hamlin Way,Kings Lynn,Hardwick Narrows
PE30 4NG,
United Kingdom

