Mazda MX-5

Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Colour Coded Interior, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, HPI CHECKED AND CLEAR, 16'' Alloys, Full service history Lovley Mazda MX5 with 2.0 engine and 5 speed manual gearbox to give you the joy of pure driving. This MX5 comes with FULL Service History, HPI Check, approved pre-delivery inspection and comprehensive RAC warranty for your peace of mind. Part Exchange is welcome and Low rate finance is available upon request. This Mazda MX5 can be viewed at our showroom in Chichester, West Sussex. Call us today for a test drive, WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!