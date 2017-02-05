Mazda MX-5

Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, ABS, Cruise Control, Electric Roof, Heated Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Radio CD, One Owner, Alloy wheels, Service history DUE IN SOON
Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, ABS, Cruise Control, Electric Roof, Heated Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Radio CD, One Owner, Alloy wheels, Service history
15 Church Road
Lewes, East Sussex
United Kingdom
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...
Trawl the classifieds for a noughties four-seat coupe, and it’s likely t...