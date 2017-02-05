loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£10,995
Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, ABS, Cruise Control, Electric Roof, Heated Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Radio CD, One Owner, Alloy wheels, Service history DUE IN SOON

  • Ad ID
    234981
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
15 Church Road
Lewes, East Sussex
United Kingdom

