Mazda MX-5

£8,480
Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, iPod connection, Single play CD/Radio, Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Day/night rear view mirror, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Green tinted windscreen, Halogen headlamps with levelling, High mounted rear brake light, Power retractable roof, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Front tunnel storage net, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbr, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

  • Ad ID
    224038
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    37863 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
Norton Way North
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

