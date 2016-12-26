loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£5,975
car description

Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Aerial, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Heated Glass Rear Screen, Rear parking sensors, 14'' Alloys 1.6i auto Mk 2.5 MX5 1 lady owner since 2004, 14,000 miles only, unique. Garnet metallic red (Wine red colour),grey cloth trim. Fully equipped with air conditioning, rear parking sensors, ABS,twin air bags,electric windows, electric mirrors,radio/cd,soft top with heated glass rear window and alloy wheels., *** HPI Checked-Comprehensive Warranty Included-Finance available-Part exchange welcome- similar vehicles always required, immediate cash settlement-see website at www.sportingcarsussex.co.uk for more stock***

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223542
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
Viewing by Appointment Only
Peacehaven, East Sussex
United Kingdom

