loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£2,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Column, Colour Coded Body, 3 month warranty, more cars www.lowcostcarskent.co.uk, Alloy wheels

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Column, Colour Coded Body, 3 month warranty, more cars www.lowcostcarskent.co.uk, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223443
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    86000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
Email Dealer >>

Cooks Lane
Sittingbourne, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed