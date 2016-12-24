loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5

Compare this car
£9,700
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:I VENTURE EDITION ,Derivative:MK3 (FL1) (NC) ,Variant: I Venture Edition

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Colomn, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity, Climate Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Power Steering, Remote Locking, Satallite Navigation, Trip Computer, Full Leather, Heated Seats, CD Player, ABS Brakes, Metallic Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223093
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    EK13LNV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    35530 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Email Dealer >>

Goldingbarn Ind Estate,Nr Brighton,Small Dole
Henfield, BN5 9XH, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed